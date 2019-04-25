SGT Eric S. Blackburn



1/3/1987 ~ 4/20/2019



Eric had so much to be proud of in his life and was so loved. Eric was proudest of being a father, grandfather and being an Ohio National Guard.



Eric is survived by his son, Michael G. Blackburn; father, Michael Blackburn; mother, Theresa (Michael) Shipp; brothers, Sean Blackburn (Alicia Simpson), Ryan and Stephan Shipp; his love, Pamela Howe and all her kids, which he loved as his own: Nathaniel, Maria (DaiQuann), Na'Tya Smith, Dezerae Jones, Natalya Carter; grandchildren JasLynn and Julian Clay; grandparents, Nellie Vitale, Cathy (Roger) Andree; aunts and uncles, John (Kathy ) Myers, Stephan (Holly) Myers, Michael (Kathy) Myers, Christine (Bruce) Beichler, David Myers, Kathleen (Robert) Simms, Michelle (Bill) Yeager. Eric also is survived by many cousins and Pam's father, Michael Good. The list of special people in his life is endless.



Eric wanted to join the Ohio National Guard at a young age and the day he turned 18 he did. He was a very proud soldier and truly loved so many of his fellow soldiers. He was in the Guard for 12 plus years, with Unit B Company, 237th Support Battalion. Eric was deployed to Kuwait in 2008 and to Afghanistan in 2012. As a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, Eric received many awards. Eric also was proud to work at the Green Rd. Field Maintenance Shop #3 as a Mechanic since 2013. Eric's smile could melt your heart. The people whose life he touched is endless and we are all thankful for each and every memory. We all wish we could have five more minutes.



Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle) and also a half hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to help other soldiers by donating to The Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT), 9321 Oxford Trail, Cleveland, Ohio 44141-2586 (neopat.org) or 22 Until None, PO Box 680186, Houston, TX 77268 (22untilnone.org).