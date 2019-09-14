|
|
Erick Vincent Grabski Erick Vincent Grabski, 33, of the City of Green, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at University Hospital following complications from Epilepsy.Funeral services 11 a.m. TUESDAY at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93, Canal Fulton). Family and friends may call MONDAY 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, 273 23rd St. SW, Barberton, OH 44203 or to The Gideons, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.www.swigarteasterlingfun eralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019