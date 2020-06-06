Celebration Of Life Erik William Akins left this world on May 30, 2020 and he greatly enjoyed the times of his life. Erik was born December 20, 1942 in Akron, Ohio, to Charles William Akins and Marie (Lighton) Jessup. He was a 1960 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls HS and attended Kent State University. Erik's first love was architecture, but his natural ability to communicate well with people led him to sales and the business world. He was proud to learn business skills at Permacel Div. of Johnson & Johnson. This exposure enabled him to hone his entrepreneurial instincts and begin his own company, Cortape Inc. in Cuyahoga Falls. This local industry has flourished for over 40 years. The successful efforts of management and production personnel have made this achievement possible. Erik is forever grateful for this joint accomplishment. Erik enjoyed Sport Fishing with his crew on the "Last Dance". With the efforts of the team, they competed locally and traveled to international fishing destinations winning trophies and sharing memorable occasions. His priority was that each event be a fun experience for all the participants. Erik collected and showed antique cars for many years. His cars were never "trailer queens" but were driven and shown all over the country. Many long lasting friendships were formed at these shows and continue to this day. He liked to travel and golf. His interests were many over the years. Erik had been a people person his entire life. Erik lived the last 35 years in Naples and Islamorada, Florida. He was an Ohio farm boy from Northampton at heart. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet and his brother, Steven along with all his friends who will miss him greatly. Private celebration of his life will soon follow.







