Erin K. English Beitko, 51, incredible mother of Molly (Tyler), Daniel, Brian, and Patrick and "Mimi" of Mindy, joined her Dad, Leonard in Heaven on November 27, 2020. Erin was the beloved daughter of (the late) Lenny and Jane English. She will be missed by brothers, Michael and Ryan as well as her former husband, Dave Beitko, with whom she had her four wonderful children, the lights of her life. She was prematurely taken from this world while walking in downtown Bowling Green (her alma mater) with her boyfriend after being struck by a car. She was a very active member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a real estate agent at Howard Hanna. Erin was loved by so many. Her legacy will be forever carried on by her children, family and numerous friends from Cloverleaf High School, Chippewa Lake, and Camp Christopher. Erin was very proud of her Irish heritage and always made St. Patrick's Day (her favorite day) the celebration of the year. She was the most selfless, generous, hilarious soul you could ever meet. She donated many of her organs after her death in order to save as many lives as she could. Anyone who knew her loved her so much. In lieu of flowers, Erin would have very much appreciated donations to Friends of Camp Christopher, P.O. Box 13814, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Calling Hours will be held Monday November 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304. Due to Covid-19, we are more than understanding of people who do not feel comfortable attending. Those who would still like to we generously ask to wear a face covering to keep everyone as safe as possible.