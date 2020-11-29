1/1
Erin K. English Beitko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erin K. English Beitko, 51, incredible mother of Molly (Tyler), Daniel, Brian, and Patrick and "Mimi" of Mindy, joined her Dad, Leonard in Heaven on November 27, 2020. Erin was the beloved daughter of (the late) Lenny and Jane English. She will be missed by brothers, Michael and Ryan as well as her former husband, Dave Beitko, with whom she had her four wonderful children, the lights of her life. She was prematurely taken from this world while walking in downtown Bowling Green (her alma mater) with her boyfriend after being struck by a car. She was a very active member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a real estate agent at Howard Hanna. Erin was loved by so many. Her legacy will be forever carried on by her children, family and numerous friends from Cloverleaf High School, Chippewa Lake, and Camp Christopher. Erin was very proud of her Irish heritage and always made St. Patrick's Day (her favorite day) the celebration of the year. She was the most selfless, generous, hilarious soul you could ever meet. She donated many of her organs after her death in order to save as many lives as she could. Anyone who knew her loved her so much. In lieu of flowers, Erin would have very much appreciated donations to Friends of Camp Christopher, P.O. Box 13814, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Calling Hours will be held Monday November 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304. Due to Covid-19, we are more than understanding of people who do not feel comfortable attending. Those who would still like to we generously ask to wear a face covering to keep everyone as safe as possible.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved