On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Erin K. Wyles, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home at the age 40, following a brave two year battle with leiomyosarcoma. Erin is survived by a large family including her mother, Marcia McCormick; wife, Mandy Wyles; children, Sawyer Wyles, Eric Watson, Shyenne Clabaugh, Shevauna (Khalif) Clabaugh, and Shantell (Mike) Reid, all of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Eric (Cynthia) Wyles of Moreno Valley, California and Chichan Kwong of Chicago, Illinois; and sister, Ines Kindler of Germany. Erin is also survived by grandchildren, Eiliyah Peake, Jonas Campbell, and Isaac Reid; grandmother, Amy Jean McCormick of Akron, Ohio; uncles, Kenelm (Jane) and Brian (Kathi) McCormick; aunt, Becky Walker; mother-in-law, Chris (Dave) Chester; sister-in-law, Tabitha (Ian) Clabaugh; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and family pets. Erin was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Wyles; grandfather, Kenelm McCormick; and uncle, Charles Walker. Erin was born October 19, 1979 in Akron, Ohio to Marcia (McCormick) and Lawrence Wyles. She graduated Field High School in 1998; and from Fortis College in 2009 where she studied to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She went on to pass her NCLEX the same year, and worked as an LPN at Almost Family & Accessible Home Health for the last 7 years. Erin will be remembered for many things including her activism for LGBTQ rights, her love of animals, and her devotion to her patients, who she continued to care for until the very end. Erin's passion for life was reflected in her adventurous nature. Besides hiking, camping, date nights, concerts, family game nights and road trips; she was also a die-hard Cleveland sports fan. More than anything she loved to spend time laughing with her friends and family. Those who loved Erin describe her as loyal, stubborn, opinionated, sarcastic, compassionate, fierce, loving, and brave. She was always the life of the party and loved taking credit for "corrupting" her younger cousins while growing up, which are some of their very best memories of her. Most importantly, Erin was a devoted wife and mother. She often said Mandy was the love of her life, and it showed. Their daughter, Sawyer, was literally her dream come true. Erin was so many things, but most of all she was loved deeply. "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever." A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: One of a Kind Pets. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







