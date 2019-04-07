|
|
Erlene Joyce Prager
Erlene Joyce Prager passed away peacefully at her home on April 3, 2019 surrounded by many loving family members.
Family Welcomes friends for calling hours on Tuesday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and services on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH, 442810.
Erlene was born August 18th, 1930 in Barberton, Ohio to Henry and Arminta Kramer (Snyder) and raised on the Barber Farm and her "Daddy's" farm on Johnson Rd., south of Wadsworth.
For Full obituary please go to www.HilliardRospert.com
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019