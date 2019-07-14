Erma E. Bender



Erma E. Bender, 97, formerly of Rootstown, Ohio, passed away on July 11, 2019.



Erma was born in Akron, Ohio on September 21, 1921 to parents, Mathias and Susanna (Thoricht) Just. Early in her young adult life she worked at Goodrich Rubber Co. in Akron then at White Rubber Co. and Pyramid Rubber Co. in Ravenna. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and working on her computer. Most of all Erma loved being with her children and grandchildren as family was important to her.



Erma is survived by her children, Jackie (Jim) Woodlee, Susan (John) Cox, Sherry (David) Austin and Wayne (Marty) Bender. She will also be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Bender in 2004.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown with David Austin officiating. Interment will follow.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions and can be made in Erma's name to the Rootstown Fire Department, 4152 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown, Ohio 44272.



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019