Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma J. Crow


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma J. Crow Obituary
Erma J. Crow Erma J. Crow, 82, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. A resident of Barberton for most of her life, she retired from Wright Tool & Forge. Erma was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard; survived by her son, Kevin; granddaughter, Amanda Crow and great-grandchildren, Christine and Tyler. Erma's funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Tim Monteith officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now