|
|
Erma J. Crow Erma J. Crow, 82, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. A resident of Barberton for most of her life, she retired from Wright Tool & Forge. Erma was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard; survived by her son, Kevin; granddaughter, Amanda Crow and great-grandchildren, Christine and Tyler. Erma's funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Tim Monteith officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019