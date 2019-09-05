Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Erma Josephine Butcher (Noga) Erma took her bus to Heaven, meeting those she loved and lost: her Husband, Bill A. Butcher; along with her Mother, Antonina O. Noga; Father, John Noga; Sister, Jenny Duncan; and Brothers, Robert,Walter, and Frank Noga. She will be dearly missed by her family: Son and Daughter-in-Law, Bill R. Butcher and Arlene R. Butcher; Grandchildren, Kerry Lyn Kelly, Rhonda Swindell, and Mike Swindell; Great-Grandsons, Dakota Perrine and Riley Swindell; and her special friend, Larry Gerard. Her humor and her spirit attracted everyone to love her. She was caring and loving to all. Erma graduated in 1940 from East High School and went and worked at Goodyear/Lockheed Martin until retirement and loved her job. She was an avid bowler with the Stow Sunshiners Group. She took the time to care for everyone. Even after death, her caring of others lives on. We will always remember her humor, her come backs to questions and her never ending dancing and singing. Memorial service will be a graveside service as she wished. Special thanks to Harbor Light Hospice and Stow Glenn Retirement Village for the care given to Erma. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
