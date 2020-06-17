) Erma Lee Judy (nee Wolfe), 91, formerly of Tallmadge, passed away June 12, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living in Munroe Falls. She lived in the Cleveland area until 2000. She graduated from Garfield High School, raised her family, and worked many years for Sears and Roebuck. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a world traveler. She was a member of Tallmadge Lutheran Church, Wise Owls, and Primetimers. She will be remembered for her love of shopping and as a fierce competitor in cards and board games. As Dad always said, "She's a good woman." Preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Gertrude; husband, Homer; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Judy; she is survived by son, Robert (Tangie); daughters, Marsha (Carlos) Lopez, Janis (Timothy) Ketchmark, and Sharon (Larry) Emling; 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; brother, Dale, and other family members. We especially thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens for their loving care of Mom the past three years. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Twinsburg. Memorials may be made to Tallmadge Lutheran Church, 759 East Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278 or Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Ext. W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







