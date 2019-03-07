|
|
Erman Glen Cutlip
Erman Glen Cutlip, age 83, passed away on March 5, 2019.
Born in Akron, Glen graduated from Springfield High School and served in the Army and National Guard. He lived in Suffield most of his life and retired from Killian Latex.
Glen enjoyed playing golf, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavs and Indians. He especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren, and attending their sporting events and activities.
Preceded in death by his wife, Marsha (Prutz) Cutlip and son, Rick Cutlip, Glen is survived by his sons, David (Jami), Dean and Randy Cutlip; grandchildren, Corey, Ricky, Curtis and Randi Cutlip; sister, Carol Overton; and brother-in-law, Jack (Pat) Prutz.
Family and friends will be received for memorial visitation Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Memorial service will follow Saturday at 4 p.m., with Rev. Jerry Fenske officiating.
(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019