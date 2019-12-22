Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1214 Wendy Court
Spring Hill, FL 34607
(352) 684-5334
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bailey Road Christian Church
3200 W Bailey Rd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest A. Evans


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest A. Evans Obituary
March 1, 1937 December 12, 2019 Ernie was born in Akron, Ohio, to Everett Evans and Dorothy (Hill) Barrows. and raised by his dad and stepmother, Margaret Evans. He joined the army after high school, then worked for Ford Motor Co. at Walton Hills Stamping Plant for over 40 years where he was a supervisor. Ernie was a servant of the Lord at Bailey Road Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. He rode horses most of his life and served on the 4H Saddle Board and was the last president of the Akron Saddle Club. He spent many happy days 'on the road again' with his wife, Vickie, dear friends, John and Suzanne Holderbaum and Debra and Jim Miller/Grecni. He loved card games and horse races and cowboy books and was a big fan of all Cleveland sports teams, especially the Indians. He will be greatly missed. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Everett, Margaret, and Dorothy; brother, Chuck; sisters, Donna and Linda; daughter, Kelly and grandson Joey. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie; his children, Joy (Curtis), Suzanne (Denny), Eric, Jessica (Eric), Jason (Javelyn), Eleanor (JosÃ©), and Christopher (Randi); brothers, Kenneth and Ron; grandchildren, Erica, Mike, Matt, Alicia, Josh, Miranda, Alexa, Brianna, Jack, Ami, Vanessa, Bianca, Mesha, Gabi, Riley, Grayson, Aaron; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his beloved Cole family. A Memorial Service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bailey Road Christian Church, 3200 W Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. For memorial gift contributions, the family has designated the American Wild Horse Preservation campaign: https://americanwildhorsecampaign.org/donate.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -