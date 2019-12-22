|
|
March 1, 1937 December 12, 2019 Ernie was born in Akron, Ohio, to Everett Evans and Dorothy (Hill) Barrows. and raised by his dad and stepmother, Margaret Evans. He joined the army after high school, then worked for Ford Motor Co. at Walton Hills Stamping Plant for over 40 years where he was a supervisor. Ernie was a servant of the Lord at Bailey Road Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. He rode horses most of his life and served on the 4H Saddle Board and was the last president of the Akron Saddle Club. He spent many happy days 'on the road again' with his wife, Vickie, dear friends, John and Suzanne Holderbaum and Debra and Jim Miller/Grecni. He loved card games and horse races and cowboy books and was a big fan of all Cleveland sports teams, especially the Indians. He will be greatly missed. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Everett, Margaret, and Dorothy; brother, Chuck; sisters, Donna and Linda; daughter, Kelly and grandson Joey. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie; his children, Joy (Curtis), Suzanne (Denny), Eric, Jessica (Eric), Jason (Javelyn), Eleanor (JosÃ©), and Christopher (Randi); brothers, Kenneth and Ron; grandchildren, Erica, Mike, Matt, Alicia, Josh, Miranda, Alexa, Brianna, Jack, Ami, Vanessa, Bianca, Mesha, Gabi, Riley, Grayson, Aaron; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his beloved Cole family. A Memorial Service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bailey Road Christian Church, 3200 W Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. For memorial gift contributions, the family has designated the American Wild Horse Preservation campaign: https://americanwildhorsecampaign.org/donate.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019