Ernest C. Scanlan Obituary
Ernest C. Scanlan passed away peacefully February 23, 2019 at age 85. He was a resident of Wadsworth, Ohio for more than 50 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Fay Scanlan, he is survived by his wife, Lois Scanlan; his daughters, Carla (Brian) and Sonya (Dave); grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, and Hong; and sister, Sally (Kent) of Washington.

Ernest worked for B. F. Goodrich for 37 years as a supervisor of indoor tire testing at the Brecksville research facility. He was also a volunteer fireman with the Granger Fire Department in the early 1960's. As a retiree, he volunteered at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon Center, Ohio. He loved traveling and took many family vacations all over the U.S.; he was also a skilled handy man. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.

Funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., March 1st at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Road, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274, with reception following. Arrangements by: Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, WADSWORTH, (330) 335-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
