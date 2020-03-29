|
Ernest "Ernie" Earl Bianchi, 78, of Akron, OH passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 after a short battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Rochester, NY, he was a resident of Akron since 1942 and graduated from Stow High School in 1959. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 2001 after over 36 years of service, and was a member of Suffield Township Fire Department from 1971 to 1985. Ernie was a member of St. Sebastian Church, and enjoyed many years of playing softball, playing the piano, gardening, volunteering, and he appreciated old cars and live music. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge #685 and the Coasters Car Club. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Tommy Bianchi, he is survived by his wife, Alvina "Allie" Bianchi; sons, Jeff, Tom (Jean), and Alec Bianchi; daughters, Tina Bianchi and Lisa (Greg) Frasher; grandchildren, Christopher, Chloe, Blake, Gavin, Tommy, Jack, and Rachel; brother, Pat (Brenda) Bianchi; four great-grandchildren; close friend, Larry (Linda) Cook and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Private service will be held. Burial Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Sebastian Parish, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, OH 44320, St. Vincent - St. Mary H.S., 15 N. Maple Street, Akron, OH 44303, or Silver League Softball, 1565 Campus Center Drive, Kent, OH 44240. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020