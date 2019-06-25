Ernest Eugene Plant Sr.



Ernest Eugene Plant Sr., 87, passed away June 21, 2019. He was born November 28, 1931, the son of the late Frank and Wyona Plant. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later became a machinist by trade and had his own business. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, Ernest is preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Plant; and his son, Wyatt Plant. He is survived by his wife, Betty Plant; daughter, Deb (Don) Miller; sons, Ernest "Chip" (Karen) Plant, and Matt Plant; grandchildren, Brian Hall, Brandi Hall, Ryan Plant, and Nick Plant; Betty's children, Lynn, Sue, Mike, Matt, and Cindy; as well as many family members and friends. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, Celebrant Kevin O'Brien will conduct services. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary