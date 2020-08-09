1/1
Ernest Freeman
1940 - 2020
Ernest "Jim" Freeman passed away August 4, 2020. He was born February 8, 1940. Preceded in death by father, Ernest Freeman; son, Mark Freeman, and mother-in law Clessie Whitney. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandy (Lovell) Freeman; mother, Margaret; daughters, Brandy and Laura; son, Jimmy of Rapid City SD; five grandsons, and a number of great grandchildren. Per Jim's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later time. In honor of Jim's memory please VOTE November 3rd.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
