Dr. Ernest Stewart, age 91, was born May 9, 1929 in Newport News, VA to Ernest and Martha Stewart. He was known as "Pete" or "Ernie" to his friends. He was the oldest of four children. His perseverance lead him to being the first in his family to finish high school. He was a gifted athlete. He played quarterback at Virginia State College where he also became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in 1947. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He later attended Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry. He moved to Akron with his wife, Dr. Patricia Stewart, and their sons in 1961. Dr. Stewart was always a passionate advocate for education. He encouraged all to use scholarship as a way of improving their lives. He toiled tirelessly serving all who needed uplift in his family and community. Providing dental services to others was central to his calling as a medical professional. His efforts were to make a difference in a community that was economically and politically challenged. He made time to take care of the dental needs of children at Akron Children's Home and the inmates at Summit County Jail for many years. His dedicated and consistent presence in the West Akron Copley Rd. area was admired by many. Through his various associations, Dr. Stewart inspired other young medical professions and mentored them throughout their careers. He was also a fierce advocate for civil rights throughout his life. He had many accomplishments as a pioneer and community leader. Among them was his efforts along with a group of other legendary African American men in Akron, Ohio that resulted in the founding of Xi Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. In 1955. He worked as a lab assistant for both Jonas Salk in Cleveland at Case Western Reserve and Albert Sabin at NIH in the 1950's using HeLa cells in the race to discover a vaccine for polio. A time not that different from now. In a twist of sad irony his loss is attributed to COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus. He moved his family and dental practice from Wooster Avenue to Copley Rd. in 1962. Thus, becoming the first black business on Copley Rd. and his family the first black family to live on Copley Rd. His mentorship and advocacy for the youth and the enhancement of racial relationships in the Akron community serves as a stellar example of manhood, uplift and perseverance to this day. He was a devoted friend who could be counted on to be there. He loved the Cleveland Browns. He treated his employees as family. He was a humble and proud man. But he wouldn't hesitate to boast about his family and friend's achievements as well as those of their children. He joined his son, Ernest Stewart MD; brother, Donald; sister, Orcilla and his parents in a much deserved heavenly rest. He is survived by his son, Mark Stewart DDS; his grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney all of Savannah, GA; his sister, Jean Ezell of Cleveland, Ohio; he also leaves behind his special friend, Judge Mabel Jasper of Cleveland, OH; nieces, nephews, and cousins other family members, numerous friends, neighbors, colleagues and fraternity brothers. He lived his creed. He touched the lives of many different people and they in turn had a real impact upon his life. As you have gone from labor to reward my prayer is that you rest eternally in heaven. As indicated in Matthew 25:21, "well done my good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of the Lord." Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.