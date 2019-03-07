Ernest W. Liska



Ernest W. Liska, 73, went to be with the Lord March 3, 2019. He was born March 4, 1945 in Woodbury, New Jersey.



Ernest graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and during his Officer Training Course at Fort Sill he graduated from Oklahoma University with an MBA.



His Army career started when he was drafted during the Vietnam War where he trained at Fort Bragg. He was ranked as Lieutenant Colonel and his last designation was Senior Executive Service. His career took him to the Pentagon where he worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. His Military (Army) and Government Service career spanned 26 years.



Ernest was a kind and giving man touching many lives while tirelessly doing things for others, whether taking people to the doctor, grocery store, Church or visiting in nursing homes, feeding the homeless or spending the night with s at church, he was always giving. He was instrumental in many church functions and organizations.



Of course, his family was a huge recipient of his giving and love, the annual summer beach trip with the whole family was his favorite time. From children to grandchildren and now great-grandchildren, he supported and watched over them all. Whether putting them through college, getting them on or off the school bus, or babysitting them all summer long, he was always there to meet the need. His wisdom and love were invaluable and will be so missed, by so many.



What a blessing to have a man like this as an example of God's great love for his children.



Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife and companion in giving, Elizabeth; his children: Nancy (John),



Sharon (Mike), Karin



(David), and Paul



(Diana); grandchildren: Andrea (Suzanne), Meghann (Josh), Ashley (Chris), Nina, Maria, and Dominic (Claudia); great grandchildren, Camdynn, Brycen, and Arden.



Calling hours will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. SATURDAY, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 North Prospect St. Akron, OH 44304. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warriors Journey Home at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 North Prospect St. Akron, OH 44304 or Disabled American Veterans, 1240 E. 9th St. #1017B Cleveland, OH 44114. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary