Ernest William Pier
He has now joined The Love of his life, Sally Pier, in the Spirit side of life April 2nd 2019, at the age of 83. Ernie was and will continue to be the strength of our family. He was a great man with such a powerful faith, loving heart full of compassion. A friend you would want in your corner. He will surely be missed. He is survived by a brother, five children, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Private services have already taken place. (Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019