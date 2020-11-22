Ernestine Leonard passed away on November 12, 2020. Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and also on the day of the service from 11:00 AM until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 979 Pickford Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com