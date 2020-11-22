1/1
Ernestine Leonard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Leonard passed away on November 12, 2020. Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and also on the day of the service from 11:00 AM until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 979 Pickford Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Please see the website for the live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved