Ernestine Mullinax, 88, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on October 30, 1931 to the late Clyde and Endra Mullinax and a graduate of Barberton High School. She retired from Firestone after a long career. A lifetime member of Akron Baptist Temple now Connect Church on Killian Road. Ernestine was preceded in death by her sister, Francis Mathis and brother, Robert Mullinax. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Smith of Alabama. Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Larry Knight will be officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020