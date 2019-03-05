Ernestine



Patrick



Ernestine Patrick, 102, went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019. She was born November 30, 1916 in Elsie, Kentucky to the late Dee Lee and Nora Reed Colvin.



She worked for B.F. Goodrich and was a member of Hillwood Chapel. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and being with her family.



Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ben J. Patrick and ten siblings. She is survived by her sisters, Loretta Colvin of Akron and Levna Colvin Horrigan of Toledo; many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with service beginning at 1:30 p.m., Pastor Curt Jones officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillwood Chapel, 4824 S. Arlington Rd., Green, OH 44232, in memory of Ernestine. Funeral home map, directions, and the Patrick Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



Bacher-Portage Lakes
330-644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019