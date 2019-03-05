Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Patrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernestine Patrick Obituary
Ernestine

Patrick

Ernestine Patrick, 102, went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019. She was born November 30, 1916 in Elsie, Kentucky to the late Dee Lee and Nora Reed Colvin.

She worked for B.F. Goodrich and was a member of Hillwood Chapel. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and being with her family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ben J. Patrick and ten siblings. She is survived by her sisters, Loretta Colvin of Akron and Levna Colvin Horrigan of Toledo; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with service beginning at 1:30 p.m., Pastor Curt Jones officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillwood Chapel, 4824 S. Arlington Rd., Green, OH 44232, in memory of Ernestine. Funeral home map, directions, and the Patrick Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Portage Lakes

330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now