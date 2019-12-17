Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin W. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin W. Stewart Obituary
TOGETHER FOREVER Ervin Wayne Stewart, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 and joined his beloved wife, Evelyn (Toots) who passed 20 years before him preparing his journey and waiting for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harper Bee and Edna Lurline; a sister, Nell and three brothers, Bill, Herb (Janita) and Jack (Martha); brothers-in-law, Robert Dawson and Delford Reynolds; sister-in-law, Jenny. Ervin preceded his companion of several years, Reba Powell who passed away December 16, 2019. Surviving are his brother, June; sisters, Dolly Dawson and Louise Reynolds; sister-in-law, Eva Stewart. He is survived by his son, Stephen, grandchildren, Ian (Jackie) and Erin Stewart; his son, Gary, who took care of him through the years especially after his stroke in 2018; grandchildren, Julie Stewart (fiance Ryan); great grandchildren, Savannah and Kodey, Heather Kollert (Chad); great granddaughter, Mia. Christopher (Nicole) and great granddaughters Noelle and Isabelle. His daughter, Sandra Williams (Steven) who helped Gary care for their Dad and enjoyed many outings with him. Grandchildren, Angie Kolb (Jason); great granddaughters, Lexi and Rianna Ritter, Jennifer Stevens (fiancee Michael) and grandson Jordan. He started at B&W when he was 19 and retired at 57. He worked two to 3 jobs to support his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to all. So many kids growing up along with his children knew him as Dad or Pops. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He grew up poor in WV and with only a 7th grade education made his way through life with common sense and dignity. He loved to garden and every summer would tell all to come help themselves and have "fresh out of the garden". Dad and Mom would go to FL as snowbirds when he retired and enjoyed Disney. He loved Bluegrass Gospel Music and played guitar for a time. Travelling back to WV, especially Pipestem State Park, where he would spend weeks with family and friends, were some of his fondest memories. You will be missed Daddy, we enjoyed our times in Amish Country, doing the "loop" and stopping to get your favorite ice cream. Ervin's funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Larry Knight officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen South Cemetery in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. We would like to thank the kind workers at Heartland Hospice for helping us with Dad on this journey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Thank you.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -