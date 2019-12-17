|
TOGETHER FOREVER Ervin Wayne Stewart, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 and joined his beloved wife, Evelyn (Toots) who passed 20 years before him preparing his journey and waiting for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harper Bee and Edna Lurline; a sister, Nell and three brothers, Bill, Herb (Janita) and Jack (Martha); brothers-in-law, Robert Dawson and Delford Reynolds; sister-in-law, Jenny. Ervin preceded his companion of several years, Reba Powell who passed away December 16, 2019. Surviving are his brother, June; sisters, Dolly Dawson and Louise Reynolds; sister-in-law, Eva Stewart. He is survived by his son, Stephen, grandchildren, Ian (Jackie) and Erin Stewart; his son, Gary, who took care of him through the years especially after his stroke in 2018; grandchildren, Julie Stewart (fiance Ryan); great grandchildren, Savannah and Kodey, Heather Kollert (Chad); great granddaughter, Mia. Christopher (Nicole) and great granddaughters Noelle and Isabelle. His daughter, Sandra Williams (Steven) who helped Gary care for their Dad and enjoyed many outings with him. Grandchildren, Angie Kolb (Jason); great granddaughters, Lexi and Rianna Ritter, Jennifer Stevens (fiancee Michael) and grandson Jordan. He started at B&W when he was 19 and retired at 57. He worked two to 3 jobs to support his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to all. So many kids growing up along with his children knew him as Dad or Pops. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He grew up poor in WV and with only a 7th grade education made his way through life with common sense and dignity. He loved to garden and every summer would tell all to come help themselves and have "fresh out of the garden". Dad and Mom would go to FL as snowbirds when he retired and enjoyed Disney. He loved Bluegrass Gospel Music and played guitar for a time. Travelling back to WV, especially Pipestem State Park, where he would spend weeks with family and friends, were some of his fondest memories. You will be missed Daddy, we enjoyed our times in Amish Country, doing the "loop" and stopping to get your favorite ice cream. Ervin's funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Larry Knight officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen South Cemetery in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. We would like to thank the kind workers at Heartland Hospice for helping us with Dad on this journey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Thank you.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019