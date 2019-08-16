|
Ervin "Erv" Wentland Ervin "Erv" Wentland passed away on June 17, 2019. Erv was born May 14, 1936 in Puerto Rico to Rose and Carl Wentland. Young Erv moved a lot as his father and step-father were in the Coast Guard, living in New York City; Texas; Oakland, Calif.; before settling in Port Angeles, Wash. He was a talented left-handed pitcher on a college scholarship until a shoulder injury ended his baseball prospects. One of his favorite memories was a summer he worked in the Olympic National Forest. He served honorably in the Navy, serving during the end of the Korean Conflict and upon his discharge joined Burroughs Corp. in Seattle. Erv was active in the JC's and was a high ranking member of the Elk's Lodge in Spokane. He moved with the company to Ohio, transitioning to the banking and mortgage industry, retiring from Fifth Third Bank. Erv enjoyed working with his hands; remodeling; gardening; camping; kayaking; and traveling. He was very involved with the Unitarian Universalist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Hardy Cowen; father, Carl Wentland; and son, Matt. Survived by companion, Mary; son, Stan; daughter, Stacie; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; ex-wives, Judie and Brenda; many adopted cats and backyard wildlife. Erv will be greatly missed by all of the lives he touched and always remembered for his excellent sense of humor, hugs, intellect, ambition, and reverence for our fellow humans and wildlife. A Memorial Service and reception will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3300 Morewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a VA, hospice, animal rescue, UU Church or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019