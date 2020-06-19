Erwin Cartwright transitioned from his earthly life on June 11, 2020. He loved deeply his family, his Buchtel class of '73', his Ohio State buddies, and he loved God. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Shell; father, W.C. Cartwright; grandparents, Alice Jones, and A.J. Morton's. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Devon Cartwright; the light of his life, Makenzie "Grand baby" Mitchell; stepdad, Adale Shell; sister, Brenda Hairston; brothers, Anthony (Yolanda) Cartwright, Kevin (Tara) Shell; good friend, Darlene Newsome and a host of relatives and friends. Erwin was close to fulfilling a dream of establishing, "A Brighter Future Ahead/ABFA", a house painting pre-apprenticeship program for at risk youth. He was uniquely caring and will be sorely missed. There will be a private memorial service. Services will be live streamed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at www. sommervillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.