Erwin Cartwright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erwin Cartwright transitioned from his earthly life on June 11, 2020. He loved deeply his family, his Buchtel class of '73', his Ohio State buddies, and he loved God. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Shell; father, W.C. Cartwright; grandparents, Alice Jones, and A.J. Morton's. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Devon Cartwright; the light of his life, Makenzie "Grand baby" Mitchell; stepdad, Adale Shell; sister, Brenda Hairston; brothers, Anthony (Yolanda) Cartwright, Kevin (Tara) Shell; good friend, Darlene Newsome and a host of relatives and friends. Erwin was close to fulfilling a dream of establishing, "A Brighter Future Ahead/ABFA", a house painting pre-apprenticeship program for at risk youth. He was uniquely caring and will be sorely missed. There will be a private memorial service. Services will be live streamed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at www. sommervillefuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved