Esta Pulos, 95, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Esta was born February 17, 1925 in Barberton to the late Nick and Dina (Caperone) Badunas. She was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1942. Esta and her husband, Constantine "Babe" Pulos were the original owners of the "Varsity Drive-In" in Barberton, after his passing in 1963, she managed it for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, "Babe" and sister, Helen (Plato) Nikolatos; survived by her daughter, Niki Pulos; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces, Connie Kowat and Toni Seewald and cousins, Joanne, Pat and Peter Caperones. Special thanks to her caregivers for many years, Pat and Joanne Caperones, Alex Morton and County Lawn Nursing Home in Navarre. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.