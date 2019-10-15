|
Estella Magdalene Moledor Lynch died October 8, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born February 4, 1920 on a Dairy Farm located at 4554 Waterloo Road, Randolph, Ohio and lived there during the Depression. Estella graduated from Randolph High School as the class Valedictorian of 1939. During WWII, she supported the war effort working for B.F.Goodrich. In 1947 she married Gerald Lynch and because of his work for Goodrich they moved to many locations in the U.S. and traveled extensively. She was a volunteer foster mother for Catholic Family Service and Estella also volunteered at E.J. Thomas. She was an avid bridge player and gardener. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margret Moledor and her sister, Irene. Estella is survived by her daughter, Jerrolynne (Michael) Carroll; her grandsons, Jeffrey Carroll and Scott (Therese) Carroll; and niece, Karen (Ronnie) Benshoff. Private graveside services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019