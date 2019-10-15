Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Magdalene Moledor Lynch


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella Magdalene Moledor Lynch Obituary
Estella Magdalene Moledor Lynch died October 8, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born February 4, 1920 on a Dairy Farm located at 4554 Waterloo Road, Randolph, Ohio and lived there during the Depression. Estella graduated from Randolph High School as the class Valedictorian of 1939. During WWII, she supported the war effort working for B.F.Goodrich. In 1947 she married Gerald Lynch and because of his work for Goodrich they moved to many locations in the U.S. and traveled extensively. She was a volunteer foster mother for Catholic Family Service and Estella also volunteered at E.J. Thomas. She was an avid bridge player and gardener. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margret Moledor and her sister, Irene. Estella is survived by her daughter, Jerrolynne (Michael) Carroll; her grandsons, Jeffrey Carroll and Scott (Therese) Carroll; and niece, Karen (Ronnie) Benshoff. Private graveside services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now