) Esther Eileen (Carson) Harnack, 88, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, her residence since December 2018. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona and worked for National City Bank, retired 12/3/1993. She was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She was member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoyed her friends there and at the Natatorium. She married Karl Harnack on July 5, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith (Karr) Carson; brother, Robert Carson, Jr., husband, Karl; son, Thomas; daughter, Carolyn; granddaughter, Christa Stanley (Rob Stanley, surviving spouse); nephew, Patrick Carson; and son-in-law, Charles Lutz, Jr. She is survived by daughters, Diana Gerber of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Audrey Lutz of Atwater, OH, Cynthia Jeney of St. Joseph, MO, and Karla (Robert) Bonora of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Lisa (Stephen) Beech, Robert (Melissa) Gerber, Dennis (Deena) Gerber, Michael (Cynthia) Bof, Charles (Stacey) Lutz III, Sarah (Jason) Eisenman, Nathaniel and Jeremy Harnack, Liliauna (Matthew) Carlson and Karsyn Bonora; great-grandchildren, Evan (Lynsey), Seth, Noah and Henry Beech; Ryan, Emily, Dagen and Dennison Gerber; Michael III., Oliver and Alfred Bof; Morgan (Josiah) Kaiser; Charles IV., Reilly and Wyatt Lutz; Gavin, Jackson, and Piper Eisenman; Tyler and Cole Stanley; sister, Mary Lou Carson (Santa Fe, NM); nieces and nephews, Karen Schneider (Sandra Hulse), Maia Schneider (Michael Tatarek), Robert (Carol) Carson, III., Craig Carson. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Pastor Paul Frerichs officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Masks and Social Distancing Required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Church, School for Tuition and Scholarships Assistance, http://www.redeemerlutheran.us/
or to Cuyahoga Falls High School Tiger Marching Band Patrons, 2300 4th St. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. For those who cannot attend the funeral service, there will be livestream accessibility through the church's home page. Go to http://www.redeemerlutheran.us/
and select the "Worship Videos" button. It will be live to view at 10 a.m. EST. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)