Esther "Bettie" Elizabeth Brothers, (nee Cash), passed away on February 5, 2020, after suffering a stroke. Born May 11, 1927, in Virginia, she was the second eldest of ten siblings. She retired from Goodyear in 1985, after a career that started during World War II. After retirement, she spent her days traveling, playing cards with her family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren rotten. Bettie was preceded in death by her parents James and Bessie Cash; her husband, Robert Brothers; siblings, Ray Cash, Jerry Cash, Jim Cash, Butch Cash, Fay Beaty, Marilyn Farner, and Patricia Grooms; brother-in-law, Floyd Grooms; beloved dogs, Willow and Louie. She is survived by brother, Howard (Arlene) Cash; sister, Linda (John) Ryan; sisters-in-law, Selma Cash, Judy Cash, Cynthia Cash; brother-in-law, Jim Farner; her daughters, Cherie Brothers and Sandi (Greg) Riffle; grandchildren, Sarah-Maria and Robert Riffle, Teresa Kirkpatrick; nieces, Beth (Kenny) Taylor and Rubi (Bill) Weems; great-nieces and nephews, James, Colleen and Grace Taylor and Tori Gibbons; great-grandchildren, Aliya, Lily, Zachary, and Bryan Kirkpatrick; great-great granddaughter, Iris Kirkpatrick; devoted caregiver, Patti Filipowicz, and beloved pets, Lucy, Remus, and Odin. Calling hours Sunday, February 9, from 1 to 4 P.M. at Redmon Funeral Home where service will be held Monday, February 10 at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Donations can be made to Rose's Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Rootstown 44272.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020