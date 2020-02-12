|
Esther C. Koval, 83, went home to be with her Lord on February 3, 2020. Surviving Esther are her children, Therese (Koval) Kovacs, Stephen Koval, Michael G. Koval Jr., and Karen Koval. She also leaves behind grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Thomas S. Acker S.J., will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd. (Randolph), Mogadore, Ohio on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Homeland Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Esther's name can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Portage County 4H saddle horse committee. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020