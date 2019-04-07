Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Esther L. Smith


Esther L. Smith Obituary
Esther L. Smith

Esther L. Smith, born February 26, 1935 in Saluvia, Pennsylvania, passed away April 3, 2019. She graduated from Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh and earned an Associate Degree in the Arts from the University of Akron, where she also worked in the Speech and Hearing Department. Although she was proud of her job at the university, she always felt her most important job was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to spending time with family, Esther enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She and her husband were past members of St. Matthew Parish. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Smay and Margaret Schweitzer, and husband, John Smith. She will be dearly missed by her children, Valerie, Vanessa, Mark (Carol), Michelle, Paula, and Jennifer (Larry); grandchildren, Erin, Noel, Amber, Ryan, Cody, and Taylor; siblings, George H. Smay, Gail Schweitzer, George W. Smay, and Mary Lynn Feltner-Rall. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
