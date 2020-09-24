SILVER LAKE -- Esther L. Underwood, 82, passed away September 20, 2020. Born in Painesville, she was a resident of Silver Lake for over fifty years. Esther had been employed with Cuyahoga Falls City Schools and Waterloo Local Schools as a teacher, retiring in 2003. She was a theatre lover and was employed at Carousel Dinner Theatre for several seasons. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Silver Lake Garden Club. Esther enjoyed learning and teaching languages, especially Spanish and German, and spending summers at Geauga Lake, Cedar Point and Sea World. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Underwood; and brothers, William, Raymond, Richard, Bruce, Clarence, and Michael Baldauf, she is survived by her daughter, Catherine Underwood Peterson; sisters, Rose Moore, Mary Strzelczyk, and Ruth Anne Yokie, and brothers, Stephen Baldauf and Benjamin Baldauf. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Pennie Marchetti, and to Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls and Hospice of Western Reserve. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org
