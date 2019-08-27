|
Esther Lillian Tass Esther Lillian Tass, a member of the Greatest Generation, died on August 24, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the eldest of three daughters born to the late Martin and Frances Weiss. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Morris Tass, and her two sisters, Maxine and Audrey. Esther leaves behind to mourn her passing, her children, Martin Tass (Debbie) and Karen Cimini (Ron); as well as her precious grandchildren, Heather Tass (Jim Yaksich), Kenny Tass (Brittany), Bethanie Specht (Don) and Laura Shank (Justin). She also leaves 10 great-grandchildren, who called her Grandma Cookie. She loved all of them deeply and fiercely. Esther met her Morry when she was 16 at a dance and it was love at first sight, and for the next 69 years of marriage. Esther was a gift to her family, friends and any venture to which she turned her hands. She believed if you want something done, "ask a busy woman". She was never too tired to participate in her children's activities from model building with her son, creating theater costumes for her daughter, or crafts and activities for everyone. Joining Girl Scouts with her daughter, Esther became an incredible leader, trainer and board member. She started Scout Troop 705, the first troop for girls with severe disabilities in Ohio and it continued for 40 years. She won Girl Scout's highest national award as well as a Woman of the Year award from the Women's Endowment Fund. Esther loved nature and the world delighted her. She became a National Campcraft Trainer. She was also active in the Beth El Sisterhood and Temple Israel until her eighties. Esther and Morry were world travelers. Additionally, they hosted international students through the University of Akron's program, Hosting International Travelers, and stayed in touch with many of these students throughout the years. When Esther was 52, she began her college career and earned a degree in Anthropology and Sociology at 59, participating in archeological digs with delight. Esther loved reading and books and supported activities at the Akron Public Library branches as long as she was able. It was she who introduced Harry Potter to her adult children. Esther never sought honors and attention. She believed we each have an obligation to clean-up and help our little corner of the world. Her watchword was "leave a place better than you found it." She was successful. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Gordon-Flury Funeral Home located at 1260 Collier Road, Akron, OH 44320. There will be a brief graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery and then a brunch at the funeral home. Later that evening, the family will receive guests at the home of Martin and Debbie Tass from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the United States of America or your local council.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019