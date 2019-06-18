Esther M. Conkey Blanks



Esther M. Conkey Blanks, age 89, most recently a resident of Copley Place Independent Living Center, Copley, Ohio, died peacefully Friday night, June 7, 2019 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton following a brief illness.



She was born January 24, 1930 in Copley, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Daniel A. and Ruth E. Wagar Hufford. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. James C. Conkey, Jr., who died April 22, 1989; her second husband, Bobby R. Blanks, who died August 6, 2002; and her brother, Alvin Hufford.



Esther was the Historian for the Sharon Center Holiness Campmeeting at Wadsworth, Ohio and also served as Registrar there for many years.



A brief Memorial Service will be held in the Sharon Camp, 6780 Ridge Road, Wadsworth, Ohio on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. A full memorial service officiated by Pastor John Lee will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene, located at 233 Fair Avenue N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Per Esther's request, contributions in her memory may be made to The Sharon Campmeeting Association, P.O. Box #186, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.