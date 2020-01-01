Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Esther M. Hull


1932 - 2020
Esther M. Hull Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Esther M. Hull, 87, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 12, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Carl and Mildred Emrick, she had been a resident of Manchester most her life, retiring from B.F. Goodrich after many years of service. Esther enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and camping. She especially delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and lit up whenever she spoke of them. She was blessed to have Cindy, Tami, Julie, Jordan, and Jessica take extra special care of her in her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hull, Sr., and seven siblings. Esther is survived by children, Billy (Cathy), Cindy (Mike) Dunn, Doug (Pat), Tami (Jeff) Campbell; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friend, Barb Horner. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Esther's name can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
