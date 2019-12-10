|
Esther M. Shipe, 84, of Zephyrhills, Fla. passed away Wednesday, December 4th, 2019. She was born July 21, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Michael and Anna Salvaggio Gigante. She was a Secretary for most of her career, but considered her occupation as a professional grandmother who enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and playing cards, the best part of her life. Esther is survived by two daughters: Karen Rogers (Butch), Patty Williams; one sister: Anita Abraham; two brothers: Frank Gigante, Michael Gigante (Terri); four grandchildren: Luke Rogers, Tom Fields (Danielle), Tye Rogers (Holly), Robert Williams (Carrie); seven great-grandchildren: Austin, Emma, Eva, Elissa, Sadie, Leland and Connor; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Hodges Family Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019