Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
For more information about
Esther Shipe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Shipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Shipe


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther M. Shipe Obituary
Esther M. Shipe, 84, of Zephyrhills, Fla. passed away Wednesday, December 4th, 2019. She was born July 21, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Michael and Anna Salvaggio Gigante. She was a Secretary for most of her career, but considered her occupation as a professional grandmother who enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and playing cards, the best part of her life. Esther is survived by two daughters: Karen Rogers (Butch), Patty Williams; one sister: Anita Abraham; two brothers: Frank Gigante, Michael Gigante (Terri); four grandchildren: Luke Rogers, Tom Fields (Danielle), Tye Rogers (Holly), Robert Williams (Carrie); seven great-grandchildren: Austin, Emma, Eva, Elissa, Sadie, Leland and Connor; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Hodges Family Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -