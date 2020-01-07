Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Esther M. Wills

Esther M. Wills Obituary
Esther M. Wills, 93, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born in Muscogee, FL to the late Willie and Cameola (Byrd) Linton, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Akron General Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgel; brothers, Willis and Willie; and sisters, Alma and Margaretdale. She is survived by her children, Donna Criswell, Edgel (Lisa), Ricky (Cindy) and Robin (Kenneth) Schenault; grandchildren, Karen, Lauren, Ashly, Angie, Samantha, Heather and Justin; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters, Louise Clark and Elizabeth Gerloff. Per her wishes, private graveside military honors will be given at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. Please share your thoughts and condolences online by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
