) Esther passed away November 7, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born April 1, 1934 in Aliquippa, PA. She later lived in Sandusky, Ohio and Florida, but lived most of her life in Akron. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Norman McCreery Sr.; their sons, Norman Jr. and David; grandson, Dane, and by her husband, Donald Harrison. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Esther attended the Southeast Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years. She will be greatly missed by her many friends. Memorial services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. via video conferencing. To leave a message for Esther's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.