Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Barberton High School theatre and cafeteria Service 2:30 PM Barberton High School theatre and cafeteria

Esther R. Ryan, 91, went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Edith Edgerly; brother, Clark Edgerly, and sister, Mae (Wally) Palmer.



Esther grew up on a farm in Copley, wearing feed sack dresses and cardboard in her shoes. After high school Esther graduated in 1950 from People's Hospital (Akron General) as an RN. She also married the love of her life (Bob Ryan) in September of 1950. She spent 17 years working at Barberton Citizens Hospital and then 25 years as a Barberton school nurse.



Esther had a tremendous passion for the needs of others, especially the children of Barberton, and through her many years of service the 'Esther Ryan Shoe Fund' was born. Esther also gave herself and her time to Kvam's Kinder Camp, The Red Cross, Barberton-Summit County Health Dept. and her church, Lakeview United Methodist. Of the many accolades she received, being chosen as the 325th of President Bush's 1000 Points of Light in 1991 and being recognized on Barberton's Walk of Fame were among those she was humbled to receive.



With all that Esther accomplished in her life, she still found time to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and servant of Christ.



Esther will be deeply missed by her husband of 68+ years, Robert Ryan; children, Craig Ryan, Rick Ryan (Pat) and Susan Gregory (Barry); five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Darling; sisters-in-law, Alberta Edgerly, Gloria Stadvec, DeeDee Musselman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family of Esther R. Ryan want to say a special thank you to Kathy Jesser, Trish Moran, Joe Flogge, Jim and Julie Wallace, Cleveland Clinic Hospice, Pastor Fred Higgins, The Magic City Kiwanis, Prince of Peace Church, Leach's Meats and Sweets, The Barberton Fire Department and the many businesses and individuals (too many to name) whom have over the years tirelessly and generously supported Esther in her pursuit of serving the less fortunate children of Barberton.



A Celebration of Esther's life will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 2 to 4, with a short service starting at 2:30 at the Barberton High School theatre and cafeteria. In lieu of flowers, her family knows she would be honored if you would make a gift to The Esther Ryan Shoe Fund c/o Magic City Kiwanis, P.O. Box 561, Barberton, OH 44203 or the BACM Charity Organization. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019