Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
104 Portage Trail W.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
104 Portage Trail W.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Warffuel-Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Warffuel-Clark


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Warffuel-Clark Obituary
Esther Warffuel-Clark Esther Warffuel-Clark died on September 24, 2019. She was born August 10, 1919, in Newton Falls, OH to Ernest and Pearl nee Hall Conklin. She married Harold M. Warffuel, August 29, 1954. He died in 1984. She married Rev. William L. Clark, October 23, 1993. He died August 2, 2012. She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, and is survived by five stepchildren; stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Esther graduated from Newton Falls High School. She received a B.S. in Education from Kent State University. She taught for 38 years teaching at Newton Falls, Braceville and Hudson Schools. She was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She served as an Elder and Deacon and a member of Presbyterian Women. She was a member of SCTA, OEA, NEA. Kappa Kappa lota- Lambda chapter and Ladies Oriental Shrine. Her family is very grateful to The Briarwood in Stow for the years of loving care and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion to Esther and her family. Services will be 11 A.M. SATURDAY, September 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 104 Portage Trail W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Friends will be received one-hour prior at Church. Burial will be at Duck Creek Cemetery, Newton Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now