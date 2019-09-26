|
Esther Warffuel-Clark Esther Warffuel-Clark died on September 24, 2019. She was born August 10, 1919, in Newton Falls, OH to Ernest and Pearl nee Hall Conklin. She married Harold M. Warffuel, August 29, 1954. He died in 1984. She married Rev. William L. Clark, October 23, 1993. He died August 2, 2012. She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, and is survived by five stepchildren; stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Esther graduated from Newton Falls High School. She received a B.S. in Education from Kent State University. She taught for 38 years teaching at Newton Falls, Braceville and Hudson Schools. She was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She served as an Elder and Deacon and a member of Presbyterian Women. She was a member of SCTA, OEA, NEA. Kappa Kappa lota- Lambda chapter and Ladies Oriental Shrine. Her family is very grateful to The Briarwood in Stow for the years of loving care and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion to Esther and her family. Services will be 11 A.M. SATURDAY, September 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 104 Portage Trail W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Friends will be received one-hour prior at Church. Burial will be at Duck Creek Cemetery, Newton Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019