Ethel Cecil (Acsady)



Ethel Acsady Cecil, 95, of Copley, passed away at her home where she had lived virtually all her life, on February 1, 2019 with her daughter at her side. Ethel was born on February 8, 1923 in Copley, Ohio to the late Elizabeth Shivak Acsady and John Acsady Sr.



Education was very important to Ethel. She graduated from Copley High School (1941) and The Barberton School of Commerce (1943) before enlisting in the Marine Corps in September of 1943. She rose to the rank of Sergeant before returning home in 1946. Ethel was a single mother who worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for over 50 years while attending and graduating from The University of Akron.



In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her siblings, John Acsady Jr., Julia Stricklett, Elizabeth Bell, Irene Pearhac, as well as her son, Mark E. Cecil.



She was devoted to her family and friends, both two and four legged, and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Donna M. Cecil (Tim Walsh); her sister, Helen Wright; four generations of nieces and nephews and many, many friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on what would have been her 96th birthday, 10 a.m. Friday, February 8th at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1686 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley, Ohio. Interment at the Copley Cemetery.



Ethel so loved her family farm where she had spent her entire life. She enjoyed the hours tending to her numerous flower gardens, especially her lilies and her mother's peonies. However, cooking and baking for her friends and family was her passion. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local soup kitchen or food bank. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019