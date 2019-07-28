Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Pfile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Coffman Pfile


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Coffman Pfile Obituary
Ethel Coffman Pfile

Ethel Coffman Pfile, age 92, of Rootstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Ethel was born April 5, 1927 in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. to Jesse and Ethel (Jones) Harvey. She was a graduate of Rootstown High School and lived most of her life in Rootstown.

She is survived by her children, son, Brian Coffman; daughters, Deborah (Lloyd) Latsch and Sheila Formick; grandchildren, Robin Formick, Scott (Kerry) Formick, Becky (Eric) Zronek, Liz (Jon) Flate, Adam Conley, and Amanda (Daniel) Parrotta; great-grandchildren, Maiya, Connor, Garrett, Jacob, Max, Leo; sisters, Mary Ellen Vesneski and Evelyn Greathouse. She was preceded in death by first husband, Russell Coffman Jr.; second husband, Donald Pfile; son-in-law, Ronald Formick; and daughter-in-law, Heather Coffman; brothers-in-law, Paul Greathouse, and Chet Vesneski.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the kind professionals from Hospice of the Western Reserve, UH Visiting Nurses, the staff of the Palliative Care Unit of UH Portage Medical Center and the Rootstown Fire Department for their invaluable service to our mother. Memorials may be made to any of these fine organizations.

Cremation has taken place and a Private Service will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now