Ethel Coffman Pfile
Ethel Coffman Pfile, age 92, of Rootstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Ethel was born April 5, 1927 in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. to Jesse and Ethel (Jones) Harvey. She was a graduate of Rootstown High School and lived most of her life in Rootstown.
She is survived by her children, son, Brian Coffman; daughters, Deborah (Lloyd) Latsch and Sheila Formick; grandchildren, Robin Formick, Scott (Kerry) Formick, Becky (Eric) Zronek, Liz (Jon) Flate, Adam Conley, and Amanda (Daniel) Parrotta; great-grandchildren, Maiya, Connor, Garrett, Jacob, Max, Leo; sisters, Mary Ellen Vesneski and Evelyn Greathouse. She was preceded in death by first husband, Russell Coffman Jr.; second husband, Donald Pfile; son-in-law, Ronald Formick; and daughter-in-law, Heather Coffman; brothers-in-law, Paul Greathouse, and Chet Vesneski.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the kind professionals from Hospice of the Western Reserve, UH Visiting Nurses, the staff of the Palliative Care Unit of UH Portage Medical Center and the Rootstown Fire Department for their invaluable service to our mother. Memorials may be made to any of these fine organizations.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Service will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019