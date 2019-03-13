Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson

Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson Obituary
Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson (nee Spurlin)

Ethel E. (Groff) Johnson (nee Spurlin), age 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held TUESDAY, March 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ethel's name can be made to Rose Lane Health Center, 5425 High Mill Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Full obituary in SUNDAY'S paper or online at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
