Ethel Irene Kearns, 85, peacefully entered into the loving arms of Jesus on January 3, 2020. Ethel was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, James Kearns, Sr., and sons, Timothy M., Dennis P., and Gary D. Kearns, beloved sister, Irene Walthour and grandson Timothy Michael Hayslip. She missed her family dearly. Ethel was born on January 21, 1934 to Hungarian immigrants Louis and Ethel Harka. She lived in Akron and was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Ethel belonged to Journey Covenant Church and attended there faithfully. No words could ever accurately describe the woman that Ethel was--true model of loyalty and love. Ethel took thousands of photos documenting every important moment of her family's life. Ethel also won various photography contests. Ethel will be deeply missed by her son, James Kearns, Jr.; daughters Kathleen (Jerry) Stratos and Karen Kearns; daughter-in-law, Tracy Kearns; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Hilda (Bob) King; brother, Joseph Moine; and many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020. Pastor Jeannette Brown will officiate. Interment Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Journey Covenant Church Food Pantry, 2679 North Haven Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020