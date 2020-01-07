Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Irene Kearns


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Irene Kearns Obituary
Ethel Irene Kearns, 85, peacefully entered into the loving arms of Jesus on January 3, 2020. Ethel was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, James Kearns, Sr., and sons, Timothy M., Dennis P., and Gary D. Kearns, beloved sister, Irene Walthour and grandson Timothy Michael Hayslip. She missed her family dearly. Ethel was born on January 21, 1934 to Hungarian immigrants Louis and Ethel Harka. She lived in Akron and was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Ethel belonged to Journey Covenant Church and attended there faithfully. No words could ever accurately describe the woman that Ethel was--true model of loyalty and love. Ethel took thousands of photos documenting every important moment of her family's life. Ethel also won various photography contests. Ethel will be deeply missed by her son, James Kearns, Jr.; daughters Kathleen (Jerry) Stratos and Karen Kearns; daughter-in-law, Tracy Kearns; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Hilda (Bob) King; brother, Joseph Moine; and many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020. Pastor Jeannette Brown will officiate. Interment Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Journey Covenant Church Food Pantry, 2679 North Haven Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -