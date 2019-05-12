Ethel J. Soudry



Ethel was born in New York City, but moved to Ohio in the 1950's and made her home in Ellet.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jean G. Soudry (died 2011). She has four children (and spouses) who loved and will miss her, Jeanette (Peter) Garza, Deborah (Terry) Finch, Steven (Pamela) Soudry, and Eric (Kathryn) Soudry. She loved nine grandchildren, Shannon, Joshua, Chad, Sarah, Tiffany, Jonathan, Caleb, Ariel, and Alec; and 19 great-grandchildren. Ethel was a good friend to many. She was loved by six sisters. She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Ethel had a full life. She and Jean liked to travel and took many cruises. She especially enjoyed their trips to Las Vegas. The Sandals Resorts in Jamaica were a favorite destination. She liked to sew and knit. She was a bowler, a bridge player, a reader. She was a volunteer for many years at the Weathervane Theatre. She made beautiful cookies, loved to dance, and enjoyed a good gin martini.



Ethel was a big fan of Winnie the Pooh. We remember her with this quote, "...but the most important thing is, even when we are apart...I'll always be with you."



Ethel was a member of Church of Our Saviour Episcopal Church. Rev. Debra Bennett will celebrate her life during the service on May 12th. A private family inurnment will take place.



