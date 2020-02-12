Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
401 Robert St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Provo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel L. Provo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel L. Provo Obituary
Ethel L. Provo departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the blessed age of 80. She was employed for a number of years by Day Inn Hotel. Preceded in death by parents, Virginia and Willie Jones, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Priscilla Provo and sons, Jimmy (Tracy) Jones and Thomas Provo, Jr. all of Akron, OH; sisters, Geraldine Jones of Mathews, AL and Willa Mae Smith of Montgomery, AL; brother, Thomas (Sadie) Jones of Mont; sisters-in-law, Willie Mae McClaine and Alma Provo of Ramer, AL; brothers-in-law, Tim McDade of Montgomery, AL and Jesse (Bernice) Provo of Akron; 5 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home Going service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:00 P.M., at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 401 Robert St., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Pastor George Austin, Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 815 Kenyon St., Akron, OH 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -