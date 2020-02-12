|
Ethel L. Provo departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the blessed age of 80. She was employed for a number of years by Day Inn Hotel. Preceded in death by parents, Virginia and Willie Jones, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Priscilla Provo and sons, Jimmy (Tracy) Jones and Thomas Provo, Jr. all of Akron, OH; sisters, Geraldine Jones of Mathews, AL and Willa Mae Smith of Montgomery, AL; brother, Thomas (Sadie) Jones of Mont; sisters-in-law, Willie Mae McClaine and Alma Provo of Ramer, AL; brothers-in-law, Tim McDade of Montgomery, AL and Jesse (Bernice) Provo of Akron; 5 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home Going service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:00 P.M., at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 401 Robert St., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Pastor George Austin, Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 815 Kenyon St., Akron, OH 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020