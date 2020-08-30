1/1
Ethel Lenore Austin
1926 - 2020
) Ethel Lenore Austin (nee Smith), 94, of Green, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born to parents Daniel and Mamie Smith on June 19, 1926 in Stow, OH. Ethel was passionate about collecting dolls, and she was a doll maker. She enjoyed traveling, particularly out west. She treasured her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Barbara Jean and son, James; four brothers and nine sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Austin, Janice (Terry) Tavis, and Beverly (Leroy) Workinger; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Audrey Payne. Special thank you to the staff at Barberton Hospital for being so amazing, and for the care she received at Chapel Hill Community. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Private burial will take place at Greensburg Cemetery in Green, OH.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
