Ethel Margaret Taylor Mehring
1926 - 2020
Ethel Margaret Taylor Mehring, 93, of Arlington, VA, born June 9, 1926, in Ilion, NY, passed away on April 11, 2020, at her place of residence in Arlington, VA. She died of natural causes. She was one of seven children born to John William Taylor and Almeta Beatrice Hughes Taylor. She had many fond childhood memories, including doing chores all week long to earn a dime so she could go with her sisters to the moving picture show on Saturdays. After graduating high school, she met Richard and they were married in Paines Hollow, NY. They moved to Tulsa, OK, where Richard was attending Spartan School of Aeronautics. The couple then moved to Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Later they purchased a home in Bath, OH, to raise their growing family. Ethel was a wonderful mother who, with Richard, raised five children. She was an ardent supporter of Bath Recreation Association baseball teams, as well as the local schools. Ethel was a long-time member of Bath United Church of Christ. In 1992, Ethel and Richard were presented with an "Award of Recognition for Long Term Outstanding Service" from the church. She belonged to a group of "crafty ladies," who made all types of crafts to sell at antique shows to help raise money for the church. She loved doing crafts, could do anything with a needle, and was very good with a sewing machine. She enjoyed family vacations back in upstate New York, going up to Canton, NY, then back down into the Adirondack Mountains to Piseco Lake. She loved spending those fun times enjoying the beauty of that lake while spending time with her family, playing cards, and enjoying life. Upon the death of her husband in 2001, Ethel lived in the Cuyahoga Valley, Zephyrhills, FL, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and finally, Arlington, VA. She was preceded in her passing by her eldest son, Richard (Gwen). She leaves four children, Donald (Linda), Linda Thorla (William), Kenneth, and James (Aleta); along with five grandchildren, Bradley Thorla (Page), Thomas Thorla (Alena), Karen Thorla, Collin Mehring, and Nathan Mehring. Ethel dearly loved her family. Her children and grandchildren will always have fond memories of her. She will be greatly missed but will be alive in Heaven and in our hearts forever. There are no calling hours. A private memorial will take place at later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Prayers for all and condolences. Godspeed.
Joyce Cox
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
