Ethel Odele Frankhouser


1917 - 2019
Ethel Odele Frankhouser Obituary
Ethel Odele Frankhouser

Ethel Odele Frankhouser, age 101, of Kent, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born October 16, 1917, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to parents Albert and Martha (Wahler) Sidehammer. Ethel was a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She retired from Ohio Bell in 1952 as a supervisor, having worked her way up the ranks starting as an operator. Ethel was a proud homemaker and also enjoyed playing the harmonica.

She is survived by her son, Edward Allen Frankhouser, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilson Frankhouser, her parents, and her siblings.

Private services are being held and her final resting place will be Standing Rock Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
