|
|
Ethel "Louise" Ricketson, 89, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born on May 30, 1930 in Akron to the late Clarence Hamlin and Alberta Olson, she had been an area resident most of her life. She was a former member of Life Spring Christian Church and enjoyed riding motorcycles, crocheting, puzzle books and going to the Manchester United Methodist Church Luncheons. She also loved cooking and collecting cookbooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James and daughter, Becky Goodman. Lou is survived by her daughters, Rose "Charmagne" (Roger) Knox and Kimberly (Michael) Velleca; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice O'Neal and Patricia Estep; numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved cat Buttons. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, January 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Terrence Baker officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market St., Akron, OH 44313 or Pet Guards, 4195 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019